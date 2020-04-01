STATEWIDE — With the death toll rising higher each day due to the coronavirus, President Donald Trump is warning that the next two weeks will be painful.

“This could be hell of a bad two weeks,” he said during an extremely long news conference on a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.

New numbers show around 800 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday alone in the U.S. The U.S. has the most in the world, with more than 189,000 confirmed since January.

The White House's top infection experts say the final numbers could anywhere from 100,000 to 230,000 deaths, depending on how people all respond to this pandemic.

During Tuesday night's briefing, the White House coronavirus task force explained that one model shows peak mortality will happen in two weeks.



According to Spectrum News's partner newspaper The Tampa Bay Times, scientists behind another model are predicting that Florida will see the number of cases peak in early May and those numbers are expected overwhelm the hospitals within the state.



The scientists are advising a statewide "stay at home" order, which is something Gov. Ron DeSantis has said is not needed right now.

In Florida, there are now more than 6,700 cases.

During the news conference, the president claimed that from the start he took the coronavirus seriously, alleging that people told him to “just ride it out and think of it as the flu.” But he said COVID-19 is not the flu and it is vicious.

This is a turnaround where he did say the virus was like the flu and downplayed the coronavirus many times , including a tweet from early March.

So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

The Florida Department of Health stated it is not tracking how many people have recovered from the virus at this point.

Meanwhile, dozens of sailors are now infected with COVID-19 on board the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt.

In a memo, the captain stated that a "decisive action is required" though no one is yet hospitalized.

The Roosevelt, which is currently docked in Guam, is part of the Pacific Fleet.

One Navy officer says more than 70 sailors are sick and expects the number to rise.

At last check, more than 700 members of the U.S. military overall have tested positive for coronavirus.

The first military death from the virus was announced on Monday.

Meanwhile, Italy may see some light on the horizon.

The country, hard hit by the coronavirus with more than 101,000 confirmed cases, is seeing a slowdown.

The Italian Civil Protection Agency also reports the number of people being admitted to intensive care units for the coronavirus is just a third of what it was five days ago. Also, the number of patients being hospitalized is also down by a third in that same time period.

Still, the country has one of the highest death tolls.