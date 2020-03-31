We know that we can go online to check out homes that are for sale but with new coronavirus restrictions — real estate companies are going even more virtual to keep the industry moving along.

The Friend Team at Keller Williams Realty has posted many videos online for prospective home buyers. The videos go through a detailed tour of the home, running several minutes long and showing everything the house has to offer. There are close-ups of the floor, shots of the ceilings, views from the windows, close-ups of the closets.

The state declared real estate is not an essential service, ending any physical walkthroughs in homes for sale. But that didn't shut down the industry. Real estate companies are using "Zoom" to now do those walkthroughs virtually.

"We'll be sending out a zoom link for the buyer, their agent, the listing agent, and the seller to all be on the Zoom call and we mute everyone and that seller is walking everyone through the house and the listing agent is sharing a look at this beautiful kitchen and the buyer agent can message questions in via chat, 'could you get a little closer to that electric panel?' for example. So we're really making it as in-person as possible utilizing the technology that we all have available to us," said Mandy Friend Gigliotti, team leader for Keller Williams Realty.

This is the time of the year when the real estate market picks up. Gigliotti says some 200 new homes would typically hit the market for sale in Monroe County right now. Last week they had 50.

Many sellers would rather wait until this was all over. Gigliotti says this is not the right time for everyone. But some need to sell, others see opportunities.

"Just this past week, we have represented two sellers that we have received multiple offers and thousands over asking price — still in this virtual market,"

So who are the buyers moving forward with a house they've never stepped foot in? People like Laura Haskell and her boyfriend. She's a nurse and knows all too well why they can't and shouldn't be there in person. So, they've been touring homes online, fell in love with a house in Chili and bought it.

"At first, it made me nervous but it is just the world that we're in. If everything goes well sometime in May we're allowed to move in and that will be the first time we're in the home but that's ok with us as long as it's keeping us safe and everyone else safe," said Haskell.

Several inspectors last week were given essential service status. They can now perform inspections on homes before they sell. And Gigliotti says a buyer can always negotiate contingencies with a seller to able to pull out of a deal if something changes.

She says mortgages and closings can all be done online. So, she says, if you see a house that interests you, reach out to your agent.