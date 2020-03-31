ORLANDO, Fla. — Health officials say the coronavirus sees no age. In Orange County, coronavirus patients range from an infant to 90-years-old.

Orange County Health officials announced last week that a 9-year-old and an 11-month-old tested positive for the virus in the county.

Spectrum News 13's Justin Soto spoke to Orlando pediatrician Dr. Candice Jones to find out how the virus is impacting children.

These days, most of Dr. Jones' patients are seeing her through a screen.

"We're really trying to limit people coming into the practice unless it's absolutely necessary," Jones said.

We joined her via video chat Monday as well after her day of televisits.

While there are no known coronavirus cases at Edgewater Pediatrics, Dr. Jones said they're taking precautions to protect everyone.

"I don't have more protection or a young person doesn't have more protection to me. If you are exposed in the right way, you will get this infection," she said.

Jones said cases between children and adults are similar, even though a child under 1 has died in the U.S.

"What we've been seeing in kids is a little milder, they may also have the runny nose and cold like symptoms, and maybe even some vomiting and diarrhea."

While adults have more antibodies to fight off infections, Jones said children are still vulnerable.

"Kids may be fairing a little bit better because they don't have the same level of chronic conditions we have as we get older," Dr. Jones said.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran told school districts Monday they should stay closed through April.

"If they're in schools, it will continue to spread, and I think at this point we can achieve education through online," Dr. Jones said.

She has this message as virtual learning continues and Central Florida families adapt to a new normal:

"It's important that we all follow the recommendations of social distancing as a family together so we all protect one another," Jones said.

She said as a family, it's about planning, not panicking, and to remind your kids how to properly stay clean.

Jones also recommends stopping playdates for now.