Over the past several weeks, hundreds of businesses in Orange County closed their doors to comply with state mandates to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, making it difficult for some to keep their enterprises going. That is why the Orange County Industrial Development Agency or IDA has created an economic recovery program to help revitalize the area's economy.

"The IDA saw it fit to really dive in, I would say, into the deep end to make sure that we're able to walk our business community through the challenges that are likely to come before us within the next few months,” said Orange County Industrial Development Agency CEO Laurie Villasuso.



With $500,000 in funding, the IDA will be able to offer businesses in the county no-interest loans of up to $10,000 to help them pay bills like rent, utilities, and buy supplies needed to make their businesses run.

"Capital will be king, cash will be king at that point, so if people need these emergency loans to get their supplies in order to create their product, I think that would be one of the best uses for this loan fund," said Villasuso.

The agency will also help connect businesses with vital resources.

"We also have staff ready to walk companies through the maze of federal and state programs that will be available to business owners in the coming weeks,” said Villasuso. “Things like that can be really confusing for all of us, especially business owners, as you're trying to scramble to keep your business together or put it back together."

Officials say owners are not just worried about the impact of the pandemic on their business now, but they are also looking at what will happen once the crisis is over.

"We do know that we definitely feel the pressure of making sure that everyone can rebound as quickly as possible, so having every resource available as quickly and early as possible will be one of the most important parts," said Villasuso.

For more information on the program, contact the IDA at 845-234-4192 or visit OCNYIDA.com.