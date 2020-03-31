MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The city of Mount Dora has seen a sharp decline in visitors since the quarantine went into effect, and that has done serious financial harm to some downtown businesses.

The city is known as a tourist destination and business owners rely on heavy foot traffic to keep them going. City leaders say they are trying to be proactive by eliminating fees on late utility payments, and there will be no power cut offs until further notice.

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to teachers and families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

The city's mayor is also asking residents to frequent some of the many downtown restaurants.

Mayor Cathy Hoechst says, “Come on downtown. Get a takeout. Have a wonderful dinner from one of our wonderful restaurants. And support them getting through these difficult times.”

Most business owners Spectrum News 13 spoke with say they are down about 70 percent in sales since the national health crisis began.​