STATEWIDE — The number of cases continues to rise drastically in Florida as the number is close to 6,000 COVID-19 cases.

This time last week the state's total was just above 1,200. And since then, there have been changes and orders made to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



Lake County has joined other counties by implementing emergency orders. One is a social distancing order and the other is for the protection of people more than 65 or those with serious and underlying health conditions to limit exposure.

Many businesses in both the Central Florida and the Tampa Bay area can remain open if they enact social distancing measures, such as patrons must be 6 feet apart and group meetings must be limited to 10 people or less.

For the second order, high-risk residents are being urged to stay at home and employers are urged to allow these types of workers to work from home.

Hillsborough, Pinellas, Orange, and Osceola counties have stay at home orders and curfews in place while Seminole County is enforcing social distancing guidelines at all area businesses.

And to give you an idea of just how much longer we could have to make changes, on Tuesday morning, China's businesses are only now opening up to full capacity — nearly two months after the virus effectively shut down the country.

White House officials are relying on statistical models to help predict the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The public could get its first close look at the Trump administration’s own projections Tuesday at the daily briefing.

High numbers of potential deaths estimated under different models have focused President Donald Trump’s attention. He has dropped talk of reopening the country by Easter and instead called on Americans to stay home for another month and avoid social contact.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.