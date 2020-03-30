STATEWIDE — Online learning begins Monday at school districts throughout Central Florida and Tampa Bay while schools statewide are closed through April 15.

The emphasis is on digital learning, but some rural areas do not have as widespread access to internet at home. Districts have delivered paper materials as needed.

Most students in Orange County had district-issued Chromebooks before the coronavirus spread, paid for by a county tax initiative. This school year saw the addition of 140,000 more laptops for students.

Parents are being told, their kids should plan for 30 to 45 minutes of instruction, per class.

Some lessons will be self-paced. Others, will be live, online.

Other districts have had to play catchup with getting laptops to students to meet the online learning demand.

In Lake County, the district has about 31,500 Chromebooks for students to use at home and a new shipment will supply around 6,000 more, according to school officials.

Parents with computers are asked to let their kids use them for schoolwork, so the district’s supply can stretch even further.

Seminole County has limited its laptop handouts to families whose kids are in the free or reduced lunch program and do not already have a laptop, pointing to “ limited resources .”

Some 30,000 children there come from low-income families .

All across the board, districts are handing out paper materials to students with limited or no internet access.

In the Bay area, more than 200,000 students start online learning Monday in Hillsborough County , the Bay are'a largest district and eighth largest nationwide.

Superintendent Addison Davis says after the district's " Set Up for Success Week " the district is ready to handle the challenge, and asks parents to make sure kids are getting plenty of breaks throughout the day as they learn from home.

"Create a schedule for your learner. Make sure there is structured time everyday where they are interacting with their teachers, interacting with their assignments. We also want to make sure they aren't there looking at a screen all day, everyday," Davis said.

More Checkpoints Being Set Up On Florida Highways

Florida is working to set up more highway checkpoints to deter travelers mostly from New York from arriving in the state, and further spread the new coronavirus.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday the screening of travelers on Interstate 95 will be similar to the measure adopted Friday on Interstate 10 to discourage travel from Louisiana, an area seeing a large spike in cases.

On Interstate 10, the Florida Highway Patrol and sheriff’s deputies are setting up checkpoints to screen cars from Louisiana and require travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days. It’s not clear how the Interstate 95 screenings will be organized.

The new travel restrictions follow the governor’s order on Tuesday that visitors flying in from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are to self-quarantine for two weeks under threat of a 60-day jail sentence.

DeSantis said President Donald Trump told him by phone he was considering a quarantine for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut amid concerns that their residents have traveled to Florida and infected people in Florida. Trump also spoke to reporters Saturday that he was studying the possibility of implementing the restrictions, mentioning specifically Florida.

“Whatever works I think we need to do,” DeSantis said. “The more people are being shuttled around the country, I just think it makes it more difficult. I think it would make it a lot easier if we didn’t have folks coming in from hot zones.”

President Trump Extends US Virus Restrictions

In an abrupt turnaround, Trump extended lockdown measures across the United States as deaths in New York alone from the new coronavirus passed 1,000. Moscow went on its own lockdown Monday as all of Russia braced for sweeping nationwide restrictions.

The health systems in Italy and Spain, which have been crumbling under the weight of caring for so many desperately ill patients at once, hoped that relief was coming as infection rates drop each day. Together the two European nations have seen more than half the world’s 34,000 deaths from the virus that has upended the lives of billions of people and devastated world economies.

In a situation unimaginable only a month ago, Italian officials were cheered when they reported only 756 deaths in one day.

In a stark reversal of his previous stance, Trump extended federal guidelines recommending that Americans stay home for another 30 days until the end of April to slow the spread of the virus. The comments came after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said up to 200,000 Americans could die and millions become infected if lockdowns and social distancing did not continue.

“We want to make sure that we don’t prematurely think we’re doing so great,” Fauci said.

The U.S. now has more than 143,000 infections and 2,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University , while around the world almost 725,000 people are infected. The true number of cases is thought to be considerably higher because of testing shortages and mild illnesses that have gone unreported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.