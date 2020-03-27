STATEWIDE — Stay-at-home orders for Orange and Osceola counties began late Thursday night to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The two-week orders mandate everyone stay home as much as possible, unless you are considered an essential worker, which includes doctors, grocery store workers and bank tellers.

See the orders for the two counts:

Restaurants can still do takeout and delivery. People are encouraged to maintain social distance and keep their hands clean.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says, it is safer with the stay-at-home orders.

“We have to flatten the curve because if we don’t, we’re going to get other people sick. We’re going to overwhelm our hospitals and our healthcare system. The nurses and the doctors will get sick. And if we don’t, we won’t have enough protective equipment for our first responders and for our healthcare professionals,” he said.

Going against this order could mean up to a $500 fine or jail time.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina has said this is not about making more arrests; it is about making sure people stay home.