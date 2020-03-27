ORLANDO, Fla. — On day two of the coronavirus testing at the Orange County Convention Center, one of several federal testing locations across the state, many were turned away.

Hundreds were turned away on Wednesday and Thursday amid confusion. Health officials told Spectrum News 13 that there is a criteria to meet before you get tested .

Before you go to the testing site you need to know that only people age 65 and older who have respiratory symptoms and an onsite temperate of 99.6 or higher will allowed to be tested.

This also includes first responders and healthcare workers but community pharmacy technician Katie Hineline who reached out to Spectrum News 13 says she was turned away.

“We got to the first check point and they turned me away, saying that I did not meet the criteria. I don’t have enough credentials or a badge. She was saying that I needed a badge,” Hineline explained.

That is true, according Lauren Luna with the testing site. She says first responders and healthcare workers all have to show proper ID.

“You have to bring a valid medical ID, whether that is your agency ID, you CMA License, you will need to bring that with you,” Lauren Luna said.

Sharing Hineline’s issue with testing site administrators, Luna said, “I cannot apologize enough for that experience. Moving forward we are going to retrain the staff and they are going to be ready to handle that.”

There is another option for testing in Orange County on Alafaya Trail, which opened Monday and is appointment only. As of Wednesday, that site has had about 60 collections. Criteria for that location are in line with CDC guidelines for testing.

Meanwhile, Hineline lives in Lake County and does not have another testing option. She says bottom line she just wants to know if she has the Coronavirus because not knowing is unsettling.

“I’m mostly just really tired and scared,” Hineline.

Hineline told us late Thursday, she has spoke with testing site administrators and is expected to go in for testing Friday morning.