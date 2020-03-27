Bozza Pasta is open for business in the village of Hilton and, for the first time, is offering home delivery of fresh pasta and sauce directly to your door.

"We are adapting. We are here all the time working day and night to not only keep our business alive but also serve the community around us," said Marisa Bozza. "At Bozza we lost a lot of our restaurant orders so we started changing and we started making deliveries an option. We are using our van and we ended up ringing in orders online and also trying to have our shop open. We are disinfecting between every person. We are also a "trunk" drop-in. So we have three options; you can come in, you can get your order dropped or we will deliver to you."

For the first time— Bozza Pasta in the village of Hilton is offering home delivery of fresh pasta, sauce and pasta bakes. They had to make some changes —they lost 60% of business with the restaurant shutdown. #SmallBusiness #buylocal @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/HNQd8cX9TT — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 27, 2020

"Our bakes are becoming a quick crowd favorite. It's the simplicity of it. It is delivered to your door or pick it up in the shop and pop it in the oven for 20 minutes and you have dinner. We hope that you have a chance to try our pasta and we are excited to see what goes from here," said employee Jake Fabry.

Bozza Pasta home delivery is available Mondays Wednesdays and Fridays. The pasta shop on Canning St. Hilton is open. The pasta bake looks yummy! Pop it in the oven for 20 minutes and dinner is ready! @SPECNewsROC #familybusiness #pasta pic.twitter.com/oeKORBDd99 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 27, 2020

"We are so thankful that we can be here not only for our community but we are just so thankful that everybody has been here for us as well," said Bozza.

Always great to see a family business doing what it can to continue and keep fresh pasta on the table for families.