STATEWIDE — The coronavirus caseloads for the U.S. are climbing, but two popular organizations are giving conflicting accounts if America is number one for having the most cases as House members plan to vote on the $2.2-trillion stimulus package.

On Thursday, Johns Hopkins University’s interactive coronavirus map listed the U.S. as having the most COVID-19 cases in the world, with China coming in second and Italy third. Those positions are the same as of Friday morning.

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

However, both Thursday and Friday, the World Health Organization's map places China in first place, with Italy in second and the U.S. third.

There is no word yet as to why there is such a difference in numbers.

Meanwhile, many House members are heading back to Washington in anticipation of a vote on the coronavirus $2.2-trillion stimulus package after a 96-0 Senate vote late Wednesday .

Though several members are concerned about traveling amid the pandemic.

Still the Democrat majority feel they have to be in Washington, with the possibility that a Republican congressman might suggest a quorum be held and attempt to call for a recorded vote instead of a voice vote.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says if that is the case, they would do a roll call vote on Friday. The floor debate on the bill is expected to start later Friday morning.

President Donald Trump marveled at the unanimity Thursday and is eager to sign the package into law.

The president however, is still setting his sights on opening the country back up by Easter.

"We have to get back to work. Our people want to work. They have to go back, they want to go back," said Trump.

The relief can hardly come soon enough.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday the economy "may well be in recession" already and the government reported a shocking 3.3 million burst of weekly jobless claims, more than four times the previous record. The U.S. death toll has surpassed 1,000 from the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.