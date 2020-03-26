ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Nationwide, 911 dispatchers are amping up their protocols to help keep first responders safe amid the spread of COVID-19.

In Orange County, fire rescue dispatchers have a set of questions they now ask anyone with respiratory issues, including: Have you traveled recently and what are your symptoms?

This gives fire rescue teams a better idea of what they are walking into so they can determine whether to wear personal protective equipment to limit their exposure.

“Our dispatchers are on the front line every day,” said Kimberly Stewart-Horan, chief of the Orange County Fire Rescue Communications Division. “They’ve just stepped up even more during the COVID-19 crisis that we’re experiencing at this time.”

Another new protocol requires rescue teams to wear PPE when they respond to an unresponsive person.

“If they’re able to give you information, then you can rule out what some of those symptoms are or anything that they may have been experiencing, so you can understand why, if they’re unable to speak with you, why you would want to err on the side of caution,” Stewart-Horan said.

Stewart-Horan says Orange County Fire Rescue dispatchers answer close to 400 calls on a given day. Lately, a handful of those emergency calls have required a response with PPE for first responders.

“Because of everything that’s going on, it’s normal that not only are we seeing an increase now, but we’re probably going to continue to see it until this thing starts to plateau.”