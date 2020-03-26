ORLANDO, Fla. — Seeing a loved one go through a major surgery is difficult, but for a Central Florida family, the coronavirus crisis is making it even harder.

It's something the Caiola family is learning first hand: how to be there for someone you love during this time of social distancing.

Jenise Caiola says that for the past month, her mother, Janice, had complained of major headaches and vision issues.

"(She was) very energetic, very good health, and it kind of just hit us all by surprise," Caiola said.

That surprise was a cancerous brain tumor, revealed in a magnetic resonance imaging scan. Doctors operated on Janice's brain Wednesday morning at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

"The surgeon was extremely pleased with the surgery," Caiola said.

Because of how contagiousness of the coronavirus, hospitals are taking extra precautions.

"You have to wear a mask the entire time you're in the hospital. There's hand sanitizer at every door," Caiola said, adding that visiting her mother has been different.

"The most challenging part of this is only one of us is allowed in the hospital, and we are an extremely tight family," Caiola said.

Because the entire family couldn't all be inside ORMC at the same time, they showed Janice some love from outside with a sign that reads: "Life is tough, but you are tougher!"

"To be able to send a message of love and light to everybody that was looking out the window, it was just important to the kids. It was their idea," Caiola said.

Caiola said her mother is in good spirits and is ready to continue the battle against cancer.

Her daughter said hospital staff has been great while under stress with the coronavirus outbreak.

Janice is still recovering and waiting to find out what the next steps in her treatment will be.