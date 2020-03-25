ORLANDO, Fla. -- A decades-old community staple in Pine Hills we first told you about last year is being hit hard after having to close its popular dining room to help curve the spread of coronavirus.

The owner and manager at Mr. Quick Restaurant says they are seeing a decline in nearly half their normal sales and are now relying on "To Go" orders only to stay in business.

It's a proven fact, Mr. Quick Restaurant has weathered many storms. And now the Pine Hills staple is weathering what workers say may be the worst storm yet.

“We are staying open until they tell us we have to close, OK,” Mr. Quick manager Lisa Cooper said.

While these seats are empty, the heart and spirit of the crew remains full eager to keep the doors open despite a rough patch.

“Sales are down at least a half, if not more I would say probably 60-70 percent,” Cooper said.

Cooper calls the place her home away from home. She has worked at Mr. Quick for over 30 years, calling this most recent obstacle a challenge she and her staff are facing head on.

“Everyday’s a new day here, everyday we keep the doors open we are happy to have our doors open,” Cooper said.

That’s for “to go” orders only. The dining room shut down an eerie sight for Robin Wood who comes by during the height of the normal dining rush.

“The phone ringing off the hook, and we have to wait for a seat and then the parking lot is full. It's like everybody. Waiting in their cars,” Robin Wood said.

That’s obviously not the case today, dining booths are empty but you can still get your food Quick at Mr. Quicks, probably even faster.

Just ask Randy Anderson. He stopped in for a to-go order adorned with what we now consider normal attire when going out.

“They have a loyal following and they have great food here., They’ll get by, hopefully this won't last too long,” Anderson said.

But for Lisa and her staff it's already been long enough but still they stay encouraged by their loyal customers and any profit they see.

Remaining hopeful that this place in history will have a bright future.

“You walk in here and you may not make as much as you normally do that is more than you had when you walked in here so that’s a positive.. I hope it gets better,” Cooper said.

The owner says he’s not sure when the dining room will be open for now they are taking things day by day and remain hopeful to go sales are enough to keep these historic doors open.