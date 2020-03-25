STATEWIDE — During the overnight, the Senate and the White House agree to a $2-trillion stimulus package that means many Americans will be getting money to help out during the coronavirus outbreak.

Top White House aide Eric Ueland announced the agreement in a Capitol hallway shortly after midnight, capping days of often intense haggling and mounting pressure. It still needs to be finalized in detailed legislative language.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we are done. We have a deal," Ueland said.

The breakdown looks like:

$250 billion for direct payments to individuals and families

$350 billion in small business loans

$250 billion in unemployment insurance benefits

$500 billion in loans for distressed companies

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

This is one of the most expensive and far-reaching measures in the history of Congress. The House must sign off on this, but that will happen, says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is also happy with the deal.

It is just a matter of how and when. Most representatives are not in DC right now. So if there is any objection to unanimous consent, it would require the full House to return to Capitol Hill and pass the bill.

At the White House on Tuesday, even as the public-health crisis deepened, President Donald Trump expressed eagerness to nudge many people back to work in coming weeks and held out a prospect, based more on hope than science, that the country could be returning to normal in less than a month.

"We have to go back to work, much sooner than people thought," Trump told a Fox News town hall. He said he’d like to have the country "opened up and just raring to go" by Easter, April 12. But in a White House briefing later, Trump said that “our decision will be based on hard facts and data."

Medical professionals say social distancing needs to be stepped up, not relaxed, to slow the spread of infections. At the White House briefing, the public-health authorities said it was particularly important for people in the hard-hit New York City metropolitan area to quarantine themselves for 14 days, and for those who have recently left the city to do the same.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said pointedly at the briefing, "No one is going to want to tone down anything when you see what is going on in a place like New York City."

Officials Issue Stay-at-Home Orders

Just like many places throughout the U.S., officials in Florida have issued stay-at-home orders for its citizens in the hopes of limiting the spread of the coronavirus, especially in the Central Florida and Tampa areas.

Starting Thursday night at 11 p.m., Orange County will be under such an order . The stay-at-home mandate was announced by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The emergency order lasts for at least two weeks, April 9, and it excludes businesses the county considers essential like grocery stores, gas stations, and banks.

Leaders say this was not an easy decision, but it was necessary.

"This virus doesn't spread, we spread the virus. So staying home means that together we're slowing the spread of the disease," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Meanwhile, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said Tuesday afternoon he wants a "stay at home” order to be regional with Tampa and Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. He is not announcing that right now, but he says that is likely coming.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor's office said Tuesday afternoon she is moving forward with a "stay at home" plan despite the measure voted down Monday.

Hillsborough County officials say a shelter-in-place order is a tough call to make and they are weighing whether it would make a big enough difference in preventing the spread of Covid-19 and if it would be worth the additional blow to families because it would mean even more people would be out of work.

In Hillsborough County, commissioners are now looking into issuing a county wide curfew. They voted down a shelter in place order at their meeting Monday. A curfew would mean you would have to be indoors between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

While Gov. Ron DeSantis has not issued a statewide stay-at-home order, he is doubling down on his executive order for travelers arriving to Florida from New York.

Announcing that anyone who has been to New York in the last three weeks to self-quarantine and report any contact with people in Florida due to possible exposure.

Also, the governor also shared a new health advisory from the state surgeon general.

“He's going to be advising all individuals age 65 and older are encouraged to stay at home for the next 14 days to minimize their exposure," DeSantis said.

The Coronavirus Task Force in D.C. is also furthering those orders to anyone in the country who has traveled to New York in the last few weeks must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Region Sees More Coronavirus Testing Sites Opening

A new coronavirus testing site opens in Tampa on Wednesday at Raymond James Stadium. People who have been pre-screened and have set up an appointment can drive up beginning at 8 a.m.

The testing is free. County health officials wanted the site opened earlier but had to wait for needed supplies from the state, including gloves, masks and face shields.

Also in Orlando, the Orange County Convention Center’s north concourse parking lot (located at 9400 Universal Blvd.) will open up to drive-thru testing, which begins at 9 a.m.

People are eligible to get tested if they are age 65 or older, with an on-site temperature of 99.6 or higher, and have respiratory symptoms. They must bring ID.

However, first responders and medical staff can also get tested, with a valid agency ID, even if they do not have any symptoms.

DeSantis is in Orlando on Wednesday morning and expected to give an update on the state's efforts against the coronavirus.

He will be at the State Logistics Response Center providing that update at around 10:30 a.m. Spectrum News will be there and bring you the governor's remarks live as they happen.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.