STATEWIDE — As Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking President Donald Trump in a letter to declare the Sunshine State a major disaster, overnight the Florida Department of Health has updated the death toll and positive cases of COVID-19.

The health department updated the death toll in Florida, confirming three new deaths, giving a total of 17 deaths in the state.

The three deaths are in Clay, Duval and Palm Beach counties. This comes as the number of cases in Florida has topped 1,227.

In the Central Florida and Tampa areas, the following COVID-19 positive cases are as follows:

Hillsborough County: 75

Orange County: 48

Pinellas County: 41

Osceola County: 25

Seminole County: 22

Volusia County: 16

Manatee County: 15

Pasco County: 14

Polk County: 13

Citrus County: 9

Lake County: 9

Sumter County: 8

Brevard County: 7

Hernando County: 5

Marion County: 4

Flagler County: 3

In a series of news conferences on Monday , DeSantis said that in his letter to Trump he asked for the inclusion of several individual assistance programs in the declaration, including:

Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Crisis Counseling

Community Disaster Loans

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program

Read DeSantis' letter to Trump below:

DeSantis also wants people traveling to the Sunshine State from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, also known as the tri-state, to self-isolate for 14 days upon entry into Florida.

He plans to sign an executive order soon. He says travelers will be screened when they arrive and told they must self-quarantine.

The governor says more than 100 flights from New York and surrounding areas arrive in Florida every day. And he believes each one, has at least one person with the coronavirus.

While at the Orlando International Airport on Tuesday, Spectrum News 13 counted 51 flights from the tri-state area to Orlando for Tuesday, with 16 cancellations.

What is not clear in all of this is how exactly the governor plans on enforcing this self-quarantine mandate.

This also comes as the Transportation Security Administration confirms a fifth officer at Orlando International Airport has received an "initial positive" test for the virus.

The agency says the officer will remain out of the operation until he or she has been cleared by his or her doctor. The officer has not worked at a checkpoint since March 12.

DeSantis gave an update on Monday night on the state's efforts to combat the coronavirus.

He says despite several states giving a shelter in place order for the entire state, Florida is not there yet.

"It would be a very blunt instrument when you're ordering people to shelter in place. You are consigning probably hundreds of thousands of people to lose their jobs. You're throwing their lives into potential disarray," he said. "This is not a virus that is impacting every corner of the state."