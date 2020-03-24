ORLANDO, Fla. — The cancellation of prom for many school districts because of the coronavirus pandemic is resulting in a big financial loss for an Orlando business owner.

Alfredo Carlos Neves, the owner of Luxury Tux in the College Park neighborhood of Orlando, said he normally makes 40 percent of his business income during prom and wedding season, which is March through June, but not this year.

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

On Monday morning, 21 people cancelled their tuxedo orders.

Neves said he changed business hours and had to lay off two of his three employees.

The Small Business Administration is offering $2 million small interest loans to businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

Neves said the interest makes him nervous because he is not sure he can afford to pay the interests.