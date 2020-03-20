The coronavirus outbreak is now hitting home at the Tesla Riverbend facility on South Park Avenue in South Buffalo.

The people who work there are getting ready to shut it down.

The factory, which makes solar roofing material, is set to temporarily close down — along with a plant in Fremont, California.

They've taken health precautions, but employees and suppliers have faced challenges at some locations. The company had kept its Fremont factory open even though the county ordered non-essential businesses to shut down amid coronavirus concerns.

But now, that factory will stop making cars after Monday. There's no word yet on when exactly production in South Buffalo will stop.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk did not immediately join other automakers like GM and Ford in shutting down production saying in a tweet that panic is more dangerous than the virus itself.

That said, danger of panic still far exceeds danger of corona imo. If we over-allocate medical resources to corona, it will come at expense of treating other illnesses. Track graph at bottom of this page: https://t.co/7nWKjiZyFn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2020

Telsa may still look to produce something else — hospital ventilators. They joined other automakers such as GM and Ford saying they would possibly help produce the medical equipment that pumps air in and out of the lungs.

Right now, there is a ventilator shortage concern in hospitals across the country as the virus spreads. In a very serious case, a patient would need a ventilator to breathe.

Musk also tweeted that Tesla is capable of producing ventilators, but not instantly.

He added, "Which hospitals have these shortages you speak of right now?" His question was met with some criticism as many say hospitals everywhere are facing this issue.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio responded to Musk Thursday morning, wanting to take Musk up on that offer saying the city, “will need thousands [of ventilators] over the next few weeks."

As for Tesla's other facilities — they will continue to stay open.

Spectrum News reached out the to company for more information and is awaiting its response.