Sanitizing homes and businesses has become a top priority amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.



“A lot of businesses and things like restaurants and bars are unfortunately closing, but for us, this is when we have to buckle up and work extra harder,” said Shane Kelly, the Trade-Mark Restoration business developer.

Trade-Mark Restoration in Syracuse is busy disinfecting commercial and residential properties across Upstate New York, starting with a dental office in Fairmount.



“A lot of places like the one here is a lot more preventive stuff than actually treating for corona[virus],” said Kelly. “Just to ensure patients and customers that the facility they’re walking into is clean.”



“What Jorge is doing here is we’re starting from the top to the bottom,” said Chris Burton, the Trade-Mark Restoration general manager. “What we’re doing is using a wet fog. The chemicals that we’re spraying has a dwell time of up to five minutes.”

Burton said they spray the area twice using EPA certified products, and it lasts for two weeks. The process could take about two hours depending on the space.



“It’s very important to start now,” said Burton. “The longer you wait, the worse it’s going to get. If you could get a good jump on this, it’s the best time to do so.”



Burton recommends people scrub their homes as well, using EPA-registered supplies such as Clorox and Lysol products.



“Anywhere where somebody is going to spend a considerable amount of time -- family rooms, family areas,” said Burton. “Speaking of that, you also want to take care of your vehicles. Make sure you keep it clean.”



It's all in order to protect yourself and others from catching the coronavirus.



Burton is also asking people to stop buying protective gear in bulk such as masks, gloves and Tyvek suits.

Resources are running low and they need to be able to buy these products to keep others safe.



In order to have your property sanitized, head to their website for more information: https://www.trade-markrestoration.com/.