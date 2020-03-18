Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all bowling alleys, indoor malls, and indoor amusement parks will be closed effective on Thursday at 8 p.m.

These locations join the growing list of places New Yorkers frequent after work. Earlier this week, bars, restaurants, casinos, movie theaters, and gyms were shut down by the governor.



"We are doing everything we can as states to reduce density and contain the spread of the virus," Cuomo said.

Like other moves made by Cuomo, this will be done in conjunction with Connecticut and New Jersey.

All state parks are open and the state waived entry fees.

