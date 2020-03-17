Wegmans is cutting back on store hours. A large number of Wegmans stores are usually open 24 hours. But recently, stores reduced hours to 6 a.m. to midnight for restocking and cleaning purposes due to the coronavirus.

According to a post on the company's website, Wegmans store hours have been reduced again to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice.

Wegmans is here for you and committed to keeping our doors open. https://t.co/JOsRS4qvq6 pic.twitter.com/AhXxlil889 — Wegmans Food Markets (@Wegmans) March 16, 2020

All Market Café seating areas, All in-store Pubs, Select Burger Bars, Amore, and Next Door are temporarily closed.

Wegmans has also placed a 2-item per person limit on the purchase of some items. For a full list of those products, click here.