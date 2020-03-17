Wegmans is cutting back on store hours. A large number of Wegmans stores are usually open 24 hours. But recently, stores reduced hours to 6 a.m. to midnight for restocking and cleaning purposes due to the coronavirus.
According to a post on the company's website, Wegmans store hours have been reduced again to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice.
All Market Café seating areas, All in-store Pubs, Select Burger Bars, Amore, and Next Door are temporarily closed.
Wegmans has also placed a 2-item per person limit on the purchase of some items. For a full list of those products, click here.