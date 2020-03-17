STATEWIDE — There are currently 160 positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the state, according to the Florida Department of Health, as U.S. researchers test an experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The Florida Department of Health broke down the cases as: 142 positive cases in Florida residents and 18 positive cases in non-Florida residents.

Brevard County health officials say it is not clear if this is a travel-related case, and the age and gender of the patient has not yet been revealed.

Over the weekend, Brevard County declared a local state of emergency, which provides the county additional avenues to obtain protective equipment for first responders and sanitation supplies for critical public facilities as well as funds for change in leave policies.

On Monday, a new Florida Department of Health interactive COVID-19 data and surveillance dashboard map was released, which breaks down cases in the state, county by county.

While Broward County has seen the most positive cases of COVID-19, at 39, here is a look at both the Central Florida and Tampa areas:

Volusia County: 7 cases

Hillsborough County: 5 cases

Manatee County: 5 cases

Seminole County: 4 cases

Pinellas County: 4 cases

Osceola County: 4 cases

Orange County: 3 cases

Pasco County: 2 cases

Lake County: 1 case

On Monday evening, Orange County Health Department Director Raul Pino confirmed that a 79-year-old woman with underlying health conditions died of the virus.

So far, a total of five people have died from the virus in Florida, according to the state.

During a news conference on Monday , President Trump urged Americans to avoid groups more than 10 people and to temporarily stop going to bars, restaurants and food courts in the hopes of slowing the spread of the virus.

Also on Monday evening, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state is helping small businesses hurt by the coronavirus with a supplement bridge loan program giving companies immediate cash flow

"We think this is obviously something that is affecting the economy. The problem is if you if you have a cash flow issue so this is I way to keep kind of people afloat," he said.

As of right now the governor says he has no plans to implement a statewide curfew for residents.

US Researchers Test Coronavirus Vaccine

Meanwhile, U.S. researchers gave the first shots in a first test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine Monday, leading off a worldwide hunt for protection even as the pandemic surges.

With careful jabs in the arms of four healthy volunteers, scientists at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle began an anxiously awaited first-stage study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed in record time after the new virus exploded out of China and fanned out across the globe.

Monday's milestone marked just the beginning of a series of studies in people needed to prove whether the shots are safe and could work. Even if the research goes well, a vaccine would not be available for widespread use for 12 to 18 months, said Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

At a news conference, Trump praised how quickly the research had progressed. Fauci noted that 65 days have passed since Chinese scientists shared the virus' genetic sequence. He said he believed that was a record for developing a vaccine to test.

This vaccine candidate, code-named mRNA-1273, was developed by the NIH and Massachusetts-based biotechnology company Moderna Inc. There is no chance participants could get infected because the shots do not contain the coronavirus itself.

It is not the only potential vaccine in the pipeline. Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine against COVID-19. Another candidate, made by Inovio Pharmaceuticals, is expected to begin its own safety study next month in the U.S., China and South Korea.

The Seattle experiment got underway days after the World Health Organization declared the new virus outbreak a pandemic because of its rapid global spread, which has infected more than 169,000 people and killed more than 6,500.

Some of the study's carefully chosen healthy volunteers, ages 18 to 55, will get higher dosages than others to test how strong the inoculations should be. Scientists will check for any side effects and draw blood samples to test if the vaccine is revving up the immune system, looking for encouraging clues like the NIH earlier found in vaccinated mice.

"We don't know whether this vaccine will induce an immune response or whether it will be safe. That's why we're doing a trial," Kaiser Permanente study leader Dr. Lisa Jackson stressed. "It's not at the stage where it would be possible or prudent to give it to the general population."

Most of the vaccine research under way globally targets a protein aptly named "spike" that studs the surface of the new coronavirus and lets it invade human cells. Block that protein and people cannot get infected.

Researchers at the NIH copied the section of the virus' genetic code that contains the instructions for cells to create the spike protein. Moderna encased that "messenger RNA" into a vaccine.

The idea: The body will become a mini-factory, producing some harmless spike protein. When the immune system spots the foreign protein, it will make antibodies to attack — and be primed to react quickly if the person later encounters the real virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.