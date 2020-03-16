New York restaurants, movie theaters, bars, and other establishments will be closed effective at 8 p.m. Monday to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday morning.

Takeout and delivery will still be available at restaurants that offer those services, and grocery stores will remain open.

Gyms and casinos are also being closed by the state, and the statewide occupancy limit has been reduced to 50 people.

The move is the product of a regional compact between Governors Andrew Cuomo of New York, Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Ned Lamont of Connecticut. The compact is designed to ensure that one state doesn’t benefit from another state’s public health measures.

"These temporary closures will last as long as is necessary to protect the public health," Cuomo tweeted. "I have called on the federal gov't to implement nationwide protocols, but in their absence we are taking this on ourselves.

