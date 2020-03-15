If you've been at a supermarket recently, you're familiar with the low stocks in many aisles as a result of the COVID-19 threat.

Price Chopper and Market 32 hope to change that.

The stores will be temporarily changing their hours. Starting Sunday, all 24-hour markets will close at 1 a.m. and re-open at 6 a.m.

They'll be using that time gap to restock and sanitize the store.

Walmart will also be shortening it's hours.

The chain said the new hours will be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Employees there will work the same schedules.

It's unclear how long these changes will last.