If you've been at a supermarket recently, you're familiar with the low stocks in many aisles as a result of the COVID-19 threat.
Price Chopper and Market 32 hope to change that.
The stores will be temporarily changing their hours. Starting Sunday, all 24-hour markets will close at 1 a.m. and re-open at 6 a.m.
They'll be using that time gap to restock and sanitize the store.
Walmart will also be shortening it's hours.
The chain said the new hours will be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Employees there will work the same schedules.
It's unclear how long these changes will last.