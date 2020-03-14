We touch our phones constantly throughout the day and bring it everywhere we go.

The CDC says cleaning those devices is key in fighting the spread of viruses.

But cleaning phones the wrong way could lead to damage.

In order to protect your phone, you are advised to turn it off and unplug any charging cord or cables.

You can use wipes with 70 percent alcohol to wipe down the device. AT&T recommends wringing out those wipes to get rid of any excess fluid.

You can also dip a soft cloth in soap and water - again, being sure to avoid getting water in the phone.

Some don'ts: do not spray a cleaner directly on your phone, dunk it in cleaning solutions, or spray with a compressed air device like the ones used on keyboards.

Apple has also recommended against using household cleaners on iPhones.