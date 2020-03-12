FLORIDA — The Florida Department of Health confirmed Wednesday night that there are new cases of the coronavirus.

One of the cases involves a 57-year-old man in the Fort Myers area of Lee County. Health officials are not sure how he got the virus.

There are two other cases in Broward County. Health officials say they are also not sure how one of them, a 65-year-old man, got it.

However, they say the other one case involving a 61-year-old man is travel-related and linked with Port Everglades. All three are in isolation.

The health department also confirmed three other cases, one of which is a Bike Week attendee in Daytona Beach.

Officials say a 63-year-old man from New York who is currently in isolation in St. Johns County traveled from New York to attend Daytona Bike Week in Daytona Beach.

They say the New York Department of Health is leading the investigation for this individual.

And there is a case of a 70-year-old man in Broward County, who is also in isolation. He reportedly recently attended an Emergency Medical Services conference in Tampa.

The new cases bring the total number of cases of coronavirus in Florida to 34.

Editor's note: It was reported that the 70-year-old man was from Brevard County. That is inncorrect. He is from Broward County.

Trump Announces All Travel From Europe Suspended

President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Wednesday night, announcing sweeping changes to slow the spread of the coronavirus, such as suspending travel from Europe.

"To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight," he said.

However, the new restrictions do not apply to the United Kingdom so far.

And following up after his speech, White House officials said this does not apply to American and permanent residents traveling back, but they will face quarantine.

CNN is reporting that the travel ban caught the entire travel industry off-guard, saying they were never consulted about any of this.