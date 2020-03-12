ORLANDO, Fla. The Florida Board of Governors told Florida's universities Wednesday to move classes online because of the spread of the coronavirus and University of Central Florida students react to the news.

UCF is one of the schools moving to online instruction. At Wednesday night's UCF vs. University of Miami baseball game, the seats were filled, but starting Monday seats in the classrooms will be empty.

The university stated it is moving classes online to prioritize safety, especially as students and faculty return from spring break.

Donovan Fox is a UCF senior who is already taking some online classes.

"I get the idea of not wanting to not keep people together. This isn't really something you can downplay," Fox said.

UCF stated that remote instruction will continue for at least two weeks and students should not return to campus during that period.

"Get to hangout, come to more baseball games, maybe travel a little more hopefully," Fox said of his plans of not being on campus.

Zach Klauber said large lecture courses will not feel much different online.

"I have a small classroom that I enjoyed going to, so yeah a little bit different," Klauber said.

UCF added that classes that are currently online will continue Monday. All other classes will be ready to go online by Wednesday.

Klauber said he understands the university's decision with coronavirus cases growing in Florida.

"Obviously health is more important than me going to my lectures," Klauber said.

UCF stated that all campuses will be open for employees, who are expected to continue working.

Residence halls will also stay open for students who do not have another place to stay.