FLORIDA — During the overnight, a 69-year-old woman in Broward County is the latest to be tested positive for the COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health.

In a news release, the department stated that the woman is in isolation and will remain so until she is cleared by public health officials.

She is the third positive case with Port Everglades in Broward County. The department also noted that all three cases "are connected to or employed by Metro Cruise Services," a Port Everglades company.

This latest case has grown the number of positive coronavirus cases to 20. As of Monday, officials announced that a 66-year-old woman from Volusia County tested positive for the COVID-19 and she recently traveled outside of the U.S.

This comes as a "do not disembark" order is placed on passengers aboard a cruise ship set to return to Port Everglades in South Florida on Wednesday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says two crewmembers on the Caribbean Princess have been isolated for possible coronavirus. However, neither crewmember is showing symptoms as of Tuesday morning.

Tests will be sent out to the ship as it gets closer to port.

Also on Monday, DeSantis declared a state of emergency and the Department of Health issued new guidelines to follow if people traveled recently.

Florida's Department of Health advises people to follow the new guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention if they have traveled outside of the country recently. The department is recommending people self-isolate if they have been to China, Italy, Iran or South Korea.

If people have recently been on a cruise, the CDC also recommends that they monitor their health conditions and limit exposure to other people for at least 14 days.

On Monday, the state's surgeon cleared five Florida lawmakers who self-isolated after possible exposure to the virus.

DeSantis said while this virus should be taken seriously, it is people with other health issues who are most at risk.

"This is a virus that or the vast, vast majority of individuals," DeSantis said. "You know, will not lead to serious health complications. However, it's pretty clear that as people get older, and particularly those people that have a serious underlying medical condition, you know, those are the people who are the most at risk to have serious negative consequences from this virus, including, um, uh, death."

The symptoms of the coronavirus are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The U.S. Department of Health still says the best way to protect is to wash your hands often.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce federal relief measures on Tuesday in response to the coronavirus' to help Americans if they feel that their income is impacted by the virus.