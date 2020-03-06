NATIONWIDE — U.S. state and local health leaders say they need more coronavirus test kits to get a handle on the extent of the outbreak.

Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged that officials still do not have the supplies to meet that demand.

White House officials insist the administration will meet its goal of distributing more than 1 million tests by the end of the week, which technically is Saturday.

But those officials admit the government is still well behind the anticipated growing demand for tests over the coming months. Once the testing kits become widely available, experts say it will help a lot.

"People will be able to have increased access, although it's still going to be some time for everyone to be able to get tested that wants to, and we're going to get a better sense of just how widespread this virus is in this country," said Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's Chief Medical correspondent.

Officials are urging Floridians that if you feel sick and suspect they might have the COVID-19 virus, stay home and contact the Florida Department of Health .