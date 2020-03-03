VILLAGE, Fla. — Two women from The Villages are glad to be back home after their cruise ship went off course due to a coronavirus scare.

Joan Bernbach recalls her time on the cruise ship in Asia

The story made international news when countries throughout southeast Asia refused to allow passengers to get off the ship.

Joan Bernbach showed Spectrum News 13 some of the highlights from her cruise off the coast of Asia and topping the list was Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen allowing her and her fellow passengers to enter the country and catch the next flight home.

"Embracing people and shaking hands. It was exciting, but it was also emotional," recalled Bernbach.

Bernbach and her friend Meg Moretsky were finally going home after a month at sea. A dream vacation turned sour after an 83-year old American passenger was thought to have the coronavirus. Word spread throughout Asia and passengers were no longer allowed to get off the ship in five countries.

"We should have gone to the Philippines and the Philippines said no. And that's where we realized there were probably some bigger issues," she said.

Bernbach says she and Moretsky tested negative for the virus, and in fact so did all the other 1,000 passengers aboard Holland America's M-S Westerdam. Still, no one aboard was able to disembark.

"We know everything was changing everyday, and that we were probably in the best place we could be. The one thing nobody wanted was to come down with the coronavirus and be quarantined in a foreign country," she remembered.

She continued, "I didn't have real fear of being trapped on a cruise ship. They always had plenty of food, plenty of fuel, and they have so many crew people to take care of your every need, and they do."

After a month at sea, the ship was allowed to dock in Cambodia. The country's prime minister was on hand to welcome passengers with silk scarves. And Bernbach does not hold any grudges.

"You know, it's hard to second guess. I'm mean this really was evolving and changing everyday," she said.