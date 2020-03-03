TAMPA, Fla. — The 20-year-old Tampa woman who recently returned from northern Italy remains in coronavirus isolation.

However, questions remain about potential exposure at Tampa International Airport, where the woman traveled through.

Health officials have not said whether the woman showed any signs or symptoms while she was traveling.

Tampa airport officials have not said what flight she was on, which airports she traveled through to get to Tampa or if they have notified other passengers on her flights.

The woman was in northern Italy, where there has been a large COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Spectrum News' partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times, there is protocol for a case like this: Health officials and epidemiologists will track down people who potentially were at risk of being exposed to the virus, namely airline passengers and people who frequent certain parts of the airport.

The Tampa woman remains quarantined, along with a man in Manatee County.

During a news conference in Tampa on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that more cases are likely in Florida.

"Those two individuals who tested positive remain in isolation at this time," DeSantis said. "Despite these cases, the overall immediate threat to the public remains low. With that said we do anticipate that more will test positive and we have taken additional actions to help contain the viruses spread."

Anyone who has returned to Florida after traveling to the outbreak countries of China, Iran, Italy, or South Korea, or has been in contact with anyone who has, and develops the main symptoms of COVID-19 are urged to contact the Department of Health or your medical provider before seeking treatment, so they can provide guidance on how to be treated and possibly tested for COVID-19.

