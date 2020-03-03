KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 55 and over gated community in Kissimmee is doing what it can to exercise preventative measures when it comes to combatting the coronavirus.

Get more coronavirus coverage

1. There are 1,500 residents living at the Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village in Kissimmee. There is also campuses in DeLand and Daytona Beach. There are 30,000 residents in the company's care nationwide as they have communities from Florida to Hawaii.

2. They are implementing preventative measures when it comes to the coronavirus across the board. The Good Samaritan Society is taking steps to screen visitors that have traveled to China and other affected countries (like Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea) and have flu-like symptoms. If so, they are not allowed on campus.

3. Mark Barglof, executive director of Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village, said:

"(The elderly) many of them have compromised immune systems and medical complications. So, they are the most vulnerable. And so we want to make extra sure and take extra precaution to safeguard them from contracting any illness for that matter, let alone the coronavirus 19."

4. Good Samaritan Society is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. They are promoting handwashing not just among the staff and nurses on site, but among everyone on campus.

5. Officials at the Good Samaritan Society have assigned resident ambassadors to spread the word within their campuses.





