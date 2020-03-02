FLORIDA — Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to hold two news conferences on Monday after it was announced that two Florida residents in Hillsborough and Manatee counties were tested presumptively positive for the coronavirus.

On Sunday, the Florida Department of Health tweeted that one adult in Hillsborough County and another one in Manatee County are two of the state's "presumptive positive COVID-19" cases.

Florida has 2 presumptive positive #COVID19 cases: one adult resident of Hillsborough County and one adult resident of Manatee County. Both individuals are isolated and being appropriately cared for. — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 2, 2020

The governor declared a public health state of emergency in response to the announcement on Sunday. In a news release on Sunday, he stated he would hold two press conferences on Monday: one in Tampa at 10:30 a.m. and one in Miami at 2 p.m. He will be joined by the State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees.

The Florida Department of Health stated that both people are isolated and are being appropriately cared for.

The adult from Hillsborough County recently traveled to Italy, a country that has seen more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

However, the case is Manatee County shows that the person has no history of travel to or from countries with known cases.

Dr. John Sinnott of the University of South Florida Health says that the coronavirus has a mortality rate of around 2 percent and it is not near as fatal as SARS or MERS, which are between 20 and 40 percent.

"I have never known a disease made better by panic. And it's human nature to panic about the unknown. We don't know about this, blah blah blah. But there's actually some positive things to it. One, it doesn't effect pregnant women. Number two, it doesn't make children very sick. Number three, if you are under 60 and don't have heart or lung disease you are not going to get very sick from it," said Sinnott.

Yet, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that pregnant women can get COVID-19. And the agency has reported that in the rare cases of children getting COVID-19, only very few cases have seen children being impacted severely.

However, that does not mean you should not stay vigilant. The coronavirus spreads just like the flu spreads through coughing, sneezing or on surfaces infected people touch.

Health officials in Washington state said Sunday night that a second person had died from the coronavirus — a man in his 70s from a nursing facility near Seattle where dozens of people were sick and had been tested for the virus.

The first U.S. case was a Washington state man who had visited China, where the virus first emerged, but several recent cases in the U.S. have had no known connection to travelers.

In California, two health care workers in the San Francisco Bay area who cared for an earlier coronavirus patient were diagnosed with the virus on Sunday, the Alameda and Solano counties said in a joint statement.

Florida was not the only state to declare a confirmed case of the coronavirus. New York also made an announcement on Sunday, stating that a person got the virus while traveling in Iran.

We have learned of the 1st positive case of COVID-19 in NY. The patient contracted the virus while in Iran & is isolated



There is no reason for undue anxiety—the general risk remains low in NY. We are diligently managing this situation &will provide info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/rLnObvrg3R — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 2, 2020

The Florida Health Department is working to track down anyone who had close contact with the Florida patients and will likely be monitoring them for any signs of the virus.

Last week, Disney kept a small, unknown number of workers home over concerns of the coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

