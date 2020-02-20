TOKYO — Two elderly patients aboard the Diamond Princess that is docked in Japan have died of the coronavirus.

According to Japan's health ministry, both were in their 80s and died in the hospital.

The U.S. has already brought home more than 300 people from that cruise ship. A number of them are now being treated in facilities across the country.

Japan's health ministry said the two former passengers of the virus-stricken cruise ship died, raising the number of deaths in Japan to three. The Diamond Princess has by far the most cases outside China with 621 passengers and crew testing positive.

New virus cases in China have again declined, up just 394, after authorities on Thursday again changed how they count new daily infections. They are now discounting cases that came back negative after laboratory tests.

Another 114 people reportedly died from the new illness, COVID-19, as health inspectors went door-to-door to attempt to find every infected person in the worst-hit city of Wuhan.

Mainland China has reported 2,118 deaths and 74,576 total cases. While the overall spread of the virus has been slowing, the situation remains severe in Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan, where the new coronavirus was first detected in December.

More than 80 percent of the country's cases are in Hubei and 95% of the deaths, according to data from China's National Health Commission.

The new daily figure is a notable drop from the 1,749 cases recorded the previous day. The commission said 279 cases were deducted from the daily report after nucleic acid tests showed negative results.

Currently, there are more than a dozen cases are confirmed in the U.S.