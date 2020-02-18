NATIONWIDE — As the coronavirus becomes more deadly, and cases continue to rise, U.S. officials are taking action to prevent an outbreak here.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott wants increased screening on Chinese products

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott heads to Miami on Tuesday to look at how containment possibilities at the federal level. He plans on calling for increased screening and inspections on all products that come from China.

With Americans back in the U.S., cases here are on the rise as over a dozen of them tested positive upon their return from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been at the port of Yokohama, near Tokyo, for several days.

A growing number of scientists, however, say the ship served as an incubator for a worrying new virus from China instead of a quarantine facility meant to prevent the worsening of an outbreak that has sickened tens of thousands.

As of Tuesday, 542 cases of the virus have been identified among the 3,711 quarantined passengers and crew, making the ship the site of the most infections outside of China.

Mainland China is still the hot spot for the virus. China on Tuesday reported 1,886 new cases and 98 more deaths. That raised the number of deaths in mainland China to 1,868 and the total number of confirmed cases to 72,436.

Among the dead is Liu Zhiming, a hospital director who became infected with the COVID-19 and died. He is at least the seventh health care worker to die from the coronavirus as more than 1,700 doctors and nurses have become sick.

However, CNN Chief Medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta says there is hope on the horizon.

"If you look at the numbers overall the cases continue to increase but the pace at which we’re seeing new cases has come down a bit," said Gupta.

As of right now, almost 500 people in the U.S. are getting tested for the virus.

There are no reported deaths in the U.S. and no cases at all reported in Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.