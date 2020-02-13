BEIJING — China is reporting 254 new daily coronavirus deaths and more than 15,000 daily virus confirmation cases after a new methodology has been used.

New methodology has been applied in the hardest-hit province of Hubei as to how cases are categorized; because of this, there are 15,152 confirmed cases of the coronavirus or COVID-19 as it is now known as.

In breaking down the large number of new cases in China, National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said Hubei at the epicenter had adopted a revised diagnosis and treatment plan aimed at accelerating the identification and treatment of virus cases.

That adds a "clinical diagnosis case" classification to identify suspected cases that appear to have pneumonia so that patients can be accepted as soon as possible and treated as confirmed cases, Mi said, adding that should "reduce severe illness and mortality."

Meanwhile, the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Tokyo has seen a confirmation of 44 new cases.

More than 3,700 passengers and crew have been trapped onboard the quarantined-cruise ship since February 4. There are now 219 people on board who are sick.

The Centers for Disease Control has warned that this could spread to America.

"This is a deeply concerning event, the novel coronavirus, we don't understand its true severity at this point," said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Currently in the U.S., 14 people in six states have tested positive for the virus. So far, nobody has died in the U.S. and there have been no cases in Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.