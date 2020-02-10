BEIJING — Chinese officials say the death toll on the mainland shot up to 908, leading some to fear isolation of major cities might not be working.

This as the cases onboard a quarantined cruise ship in Japan nearly doubled.

Japanese health officials say they confirmed 65 more cases aboard the Diamond Princess. That is in addition to 70 cases found earlier among the more than 3,000 passengers and crew, raising the total of infected to 135.

They are under mandatory quarantine for another nine days as passengers are mostly kept inside their own cabins.

Some Americans on board say it is like being in a cage.

"The time I really sense it is when the crew comes by and knocks on the door to hand you your food and then the doors close as though somehow it's the feeding of the zoo animals," said Matthew Smith.

Over the weekend, officials confirmed the first coronavirus-related death of a U.S. citizen. The 60-year-old patient died at a hospital in Wuhan, China, which seems to be the birthplace of the virus.

So far, there have been no deaths here in the U.S. and no cases in Florida.

Meanwhile, there is no additional information to citizen journalist Chen Qiushi, who has been reporting on the coronavirus.



While Chinese officials say he has been quarantined, they have not released where he is to his loved ones, according to his family.

His family fears that he has been silenced due to his critical reporting on the conditions of those being treated in China.

People across China have been mourning the death of 34-year-old whistleblower Dr. Li Wenliang. He was punished by Chinese police for "spreading rumors" about the virus. He has since died from the illness, according to Chinese officials.

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 40,600 people globally. The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Monday in Beijing:

China: 908 deaths among 40,171 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 36 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the illnesses and deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.





Japan: 161

Singapore: 43

Thailand: 32

South Korea: 27

Malaysia: 18

Taiwan: 16

Australia: 14

Germany: 14

Vietnam: 14

United States: 12. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China

France: 11

United Kingdom: 8

United Arab Emirates: 7

Canada: 6

Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

India: 3

Italy: 3

Russia: 2

Spain: 2

Belgium: 1

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Sweden: 1

Cambodia: 1

Finland: 1

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this story.