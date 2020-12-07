NEW YORK — New surveillance video provided to NY1 by a lawyer for Danny Presti appears to show the moment that the general manager of Mac's Public House struck a sheriff's deputy with his car over the weekend.

The sheriff's office said Presti hit a deputy early Sunday morning while a team was trying to serve new summonses for continued violations of coronavirus restrictions.

Surveillance video provided by Mark Fonte, one of Presti's attorneys, to NY1, which he says shows the incident, shows three men in plainclothes approaching Presti's vehicle. Presti is then seen driving off while the three men are trying to access his car. One of the men is seen on the hood of his car as he drives off.

Fonte says the video shows that Presti was "running for his life from unidentified individuals dressed in dark clothing" and that the sheriff officers "broke every proper procedure for effectuating an arrest."

"Also, let's not lose sight of the fact that this whole incident was over the illegal serving of a hamburger and a beer," he added.

With Presti facing a slew of charges, including reckless endangerment and assault, Mac’s Public House is closing for now. The bar says it needs to reassess its options, but vows the fight is not over and that it will reopen.

Presti was arrested and released Sunday without bail and gave a brief comment at a news conference in Grant City on Monday.

“I have nothing but the upmost respect for the NYPD and law enforcement," he told reporters. "I think when the investigation is complete, you will find that I did nothing wrong."