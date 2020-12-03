Outdoor dining, winter-style structures are becoming a common sight around the city. Sometimes, they are enclosed. So is that really outdoor dining?

“I think it’s a little counter-intuitive that slowly, they are becoming enclosed spaces that aren’t really protecting customers from the virus,“ said Paul Lee while looking at some of the structures in the Murray Hill neighborhood.

What You Need To Know Outdoor dining structures with three or more walls must follow indoor dining rules



Experts say make sure outdoor structures still have plenty of ventilation



Some structures have been enclosed to protect customers from winter elements



Restaurants are trying innovative methods to attract customers

These outdoor dining structures have popped up along Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side as well.

At least three sides are enclosed often with plywood, and sometimes the fourth side is a plastic covering. It helps to cut down on the wind and cold temperatures. But some health experts say the lack of open air could increase the risk of being infected with the coronavirus. New Yorkers say that's erasing the whole point of outdoor dining.

“There are some of them that I kind of question if it works because it’s pretty much like indoor dining," said Maria Abreu.

The city Transportation Department oversees all outdoor dining on streets and sidewalks. It says any structure that has at least three sides must adhere to indoor dining rules. That includes capping occupancy at 25 percent.

“It is really about the air turnover in that particular space," said

Dr. Jennifer Lighter, an epidemiologist and pediatric infectious disease physician at NYU Lagone Health.

“If that enclosed space which is quasi-outside is still getting a lot of air turnover, that should be safe.”

At Buddakan in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, the restaurant is using greenhouses to keep customers more comfortable and protected from harsh winds off of the Hudson River.

There’s a table for four in each structure. The manager, Adam Smith, says he considers this outdoor dining.

“These are just for one party at one time, and we do ask that the door and the vent do stay open," Smith said. "So it creates airflow. It is protecting guests and also our staff members.”

He says the space is sanitized after each set of guests.

When it comes to the outdoor dining experience, some understand that restaurants are struggling and need customers.

“There will be no opportunity or good food available, so we need to support local restaurants in New York City," said New Yorker Karen Traficanti.

Others say they’ll do that with takeout and delivery.