NEW YORK — At Skinny’s Cantina in Long Island City, outdoor dining was not expected to be a big draw once the weather turned cold.

“The reality is nobody wants to sit outside in the middle of the cold,” says owner Joseph Licul.

What You Need To Know Gov. Cuomo will shut down indoor dining when state’s seven-day COVID-19 infection rate for the city reaches 3%, it’s now 2.5%



Restaurant industry leaders fear countless more bars and restaurants will close



"Orange zone" restrictions would also close gyms, hair and nail salons

That’s why he spent thousands of dollars to enclose part of his outdoor space. It may have been a waste of money, and time.

Officials now say the city is likely to be declared an "orange zone" because of rising coronavirus cases. It would bring new restrictions on businesses.

Restaurants would only be able to offer outdoor dining and takeout and delivery service. Indoor dining would not be allowed.

Outdoor enclosures like this, with at least three walls, fall under indoor guidelines. Restaurants would have to close them, too.





“It’s definitely exhausting. And not knowing every day what’s going to happen is definitely upsetting," says Licul.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned he would declare the city an "orange zone" and put those restrictions in place if the state’s seven-day COVID-19 positive test rate reaches 3% in the city. It’s now 2.5%.

Gyms, nail, and hair salons also would have to close.

Restaurant industry leaders say thousands of bars and restaurants have already gone out of business and about half of the industry’s employees are out of work. They expect more restaurants would go under if the state shuts down indoor dining again.

“What’s going to happen to all these people? There’s no enhanced unemployment. People have exhausted their personal savings if they had any, so it’s really a bleak situation and restaurants are doing everything to keep people safe," says NYC Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Andrew Rigie.





The industry is pushing Congress to approve a restaurant relief bill and for the state to extend the moratorium on evictions until at least April.

Restaurant owners have actually been trying to get the state to increase the capacity limit on indoor dining from 25 to 50%. That likely will not happen now. Restaurant owners are instead bracing for no indooor dining.

“We’re going to adjust to whatever the outcome is and hold on for as long as we can," says Licul.

------

Did you know you can now watch, read and stay informed with NY1 wherever and whenever you want? Get the new Spectrum News app here.

------

Looking for an easy way to learn about the issues affecting New York City?

Listen to our "Off Topic/On Politics" podcast: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | RSS

-----

Further Coronavirus Coverage

What to Do If You Test Positive for COVID-19

Who Will Get a Coronavirus Vaccine First — And Who Decides?

How Hospitals Protect Against the Spread of Coronavirus

Coronavirus Likely Spreads Without Symptoms

Coronavirus: The Fight to Breathe

Experts Say Masks Are Still a Must

The Race for a Coronavirus Vaccine

The U.S. May Face a Second Wave of Coronavirus Infections

Cuomo Granted Broad New Powers as New York Tackles Coronavirus