NEW YORK — The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on businesses all over the world, but one industry has been hit particularly hard.

Independent bookstores in the city are reeling from the economic loss as customers turn instead to giant online platforms, forcing many smaller stores to shutter.

What You Need To Know The American Booksellers Association says more than one independent bookstore has closed every week since the pandemic began



Book sales have been a bright spot in a grim national economy, but customers are turning to online sources for purchases rather than to independent stores



Many book stores now face a cash crunch during what is typically their most lucrative time of the year - during the crucial holiday season

Among the stores struggling most are the larger independents, which have higher expenses for space and staffing and need more sales to keep going. They also tend to be more reliant on events like readings and signings for their revenue.

The American Booksellers Association said this month that more than one independent bookstore has closed every week since the pandemic began.

But one bookseller on the Upper East Side that was on the brink of collapse managed to turn a page. Matt Sartwell is doing something he never thought he'd do again: opening up boxes, taking inventory, and ringing up customers.

Kitchen Arts & Letters has been a staple on the Upper East Side for nearly four decades. It features books -- not just any books; some rare and hard to find, from all over the world.

However, despite all the recognition, his business was on the verge of collapse as early as this summer. The pandemic ripped into sales.

Sartwell, the managing partner of the 37-year-old store, says he was heartbroken by the prospect of losing the business he runs with founding partner Nach Waxman.

"It was so dismaying because we had all poured so much into making this a one-of-a-kind resource for people, and all that work was going to disappear because we couldn't pay the rent," Sartwell said. "We felt like we would be letting people down."

He knew he had to find a solution to find a way to save the books he loves so much, as well as his customers.

The answer came in a GoFundMe campaign. It was a Hail Mary. He didn't know if it would work, hoping for a miracle.

He got one. The store raised just over $100,000 in just a few weeks, helped by customers from all over the world and right in the neighborhood.

Part of the reason for the extraordinary outpouring is Sartwell himself. He's down to earth and likable, but he also knows a thing or two about his subject matter.

The groundswell of support means the business can continue to do what it does best: giving customers what they want and continuing to invest in books and taking risks on little-known authors.

His books and customers aren't just things or people; they're rich tapestries and characters. That's something Sartwell can feast on as he closes up shop at the end of the day, walking away with the piece of mind he can return to the things he loves so much for another day.

