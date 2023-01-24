WEBSTER, N.Y. — Shopping in a small, women-owned business helps put cash back into the community you live. A new Webster store features products from more than two dozen Rochester-area women.

Everything for sale at Holly-Wood Decorative Creations is 100% locally made.

“I make wooden home decor,” said Holly Pearson, owner of Holly-Wood Decorative Creations.

Holly Pearson’s creative side has taken her from selling her wood crafts online and on to craft shows. She met a lot of women just like herself so she decided to open her own store, Holly-Wood Decorative Creations at BayTowne Plaza in Webster. She sells products made by women from all over Greater Rochester.

“I have 32 women and minorities vendors in the store,” said Pearson. “They all have their own niche. Some of them I knew through vendor shows. Some of them I met whenever I posted on Facebook saying that I’m opening a store. Some of them since I’ve opened the store they’ve reached out to me. It’s been wonderful meeting everybody.”

There’s family-owned Gritworx from Fairport, tie-dyes from Sense of Fun Boutique in Spencerport and the new fad of freeze-dried candy from Three Bean Shop in Greece.

“6 Stitches handmakes all of her purses,” said Pearson. "Women are so creative."

Holly-Wood has a special Valentine’s pop-up event this weekend and has a special Valentine’s Day subscription box. The $40 box will feature local products and is available for pickup or delivery.

