AUSTIN, Texas — A Fort Worth resident has claimed a $1 million Texas Lottery ticket. The ticket was a $1 million Diamond Riches purchased at a Food Mart in Hurst.

The winner wants to remain anonymous. This is the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. The $1 million Diamond Riches game offers over $250 million in total prizes, and the odds of winning a prize of $75 or more are 1 in 3.49.

The Texas Lottery has been selling tickets since 1992. Since then, the lottery has generated $36.1 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $78.5 billion in prizes. Revenue from the state lottery benefits programs like the Foundation School Fud and the Fund for Veterans’.

There are several games for lottery plays like Powerball, Mega Millions, and scratch ticket games. You can find more information on the Texas Lottery here.