BURGAW, N.C. — This new year, folks from across the country have a chance to make their dreams come true.

A millionaire is offering a million dollars to open the restaurant of their dreams and all you must do is win his competition.

After moving from New York City to Wilmington, he saw the potential one small coastal city had and hopes to put that city back on the map one new restaurant at a time. He’s already opened two and is ready to give the third to a deserving entrepreneur.

What You Need To Know

The Own Your Own competition gives the winner a chance to open the restaurant of their dreams (valued up to $1 million)

Anyone across the country can apply, but the restaurant will be in Burgaw

Applicants can apply on ownyourown.com

Richard Johnson is a giver. He’s a successful businessman who is using his money to do good.

“I mean I just feel so fortunate that you know I’ve been given this opportunity in my life,” Johnson said. “I mean I’ve been so lucky and blessed, and the idea that I can give back.”

Now, he’s giving back to the community of Burgaw with his Own Your Own competition where people can apply to compete to win their own dream restaurant.

“So far we’ve gotten over 80 applications for the contest,” Johnson said. “They’re all really good. It’s amazing.”

It’s not his first time helping some see their dreams through. Emmaline and Kevin Kozak will be opening Burgaw Brewing early this January, a dream that wouldn’t have been possible if not for Johnson.

“It feels incredible, it feels very surreal at this point. It’s something that my husband and I have always wanted to do but never thought we could,” Emmaline Kozak said. “But by working with Richard, it’s really allowed us to have honestly our life’s dream come true, so we’re really excited.”

Johnson also brought Burgaw its first New York style pizzeria — Fat Daddy’s Pizza — and helped an old friend start a business.

“Out of the blue I got a phone call from him one day, and he said, 'Jay, I’ve got an idea for ya, and it’s gonna sound really crazy, but I want you to consider it,'” said Jay Kranchalk, owner of Fat Daddy’s. “He said, 'I’m doing a lot of stuff in Burgaw, but what they really need is a pizza joint. They don’t have a lot of options as far as restaurants go, and I think a pizza place would do really well there, and I want you to run it.'”

But why Burgaw?

Johnson says the town flourished in the 1980s and '90s, but when banks closed on Saturdays and Hurricane Florence came through, it took a toll on the small town. He calls it “the most famous small town you’ve never heard of,” but he’s hoping to change that one new business at a time.

“It’s just been a real joy to be able to come here and sort of see how just providing a little spark to this town might give it all it needs,” Johnson said. “And there’s a lot people in this town that are working hard to bring Burgaw back.”

He hopes this next venture will really put Burgaw back on the map in 2023.

“For me, this competition really brings it all together, because we’ve got the pizzeria, we’ve got the brew pub, and we get this great third restaurant, whatever it’s gonna be. I don’t know, you know, we’ll see what themes people bring,” Johnson said. “So we’re getting these great ideas, and so I think it’s gonna create a lot of excitement for the town of Burgaw.”

Those selected to compete in the competition will be invited to Burgaw to show off their skills for judges from local eateries to win the restaurant of their dreams with a budget of $1 million. Johnson will make the initial investment, and the winner will sign a leasing agreement and have the option to buy the building after 10 years of renting from Johnson.

He’s hoping to make this a televised competition and to potentially have more of these competitions in the future.

Applicants can head to ownyourown.com to apply.