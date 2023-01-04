ROCHESTER, N.Y. — At nearly halfway through the school year, many districts are still looking to hire more full-time staff including the Fairport Central School District. The district is hosting a job fair that kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Fairport High School.

At the job fair, you can get behind the wheel of a school bus and even test-drive custodial equipment and take a tour of the high school’s new kitchen. Fairport is hoping a hands-on approach to hiring will inspire more people to join the Red Raider team.

What You Need To Know Fairport Central School District is hosting a job fair Thursday from 4:30 to 8 p.m at Fairport High School



The district is looking to hire custodial, food service and transportation workers



Job benefits include paid holidays and competitive wages



Fairport High School is located at 1 Dave Paddock Way

“There are still a lot of openings we need to fill in those non-instructional areas. Building and grounds positions, cleaners, custodians, transportation positions, drivers, and food service workers,” said, Fairport Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Doug Lauf.

For the first time ever the district is using job fair ads on billboards and on the radio to try to reach more candidates.

"We have radio ads on WDKX, 95.1 and 107.3," said Lauf.

Many school districts are still relying on retirees and subs to get the job done.

“We have about 1,200 employees in the district overall and half of those employees are teachers and the other half are equally important positions that keep our daily operations happening and meet the needs of our students,” said Lauf.

If you need a job chances are your local school district is hiring.

The Fairport Job Fair and Hiring Event for custodial, building and grounds crew, food service and transportation positions is happening at Fairport High School through 8 p.m.