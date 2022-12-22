A new luxury co-working space with amenities and even a birds-eye view is now open in Rochester and Buffalo. Serendipity Labs is a flexible workspace company. It’s in business to help other businesses grow and save some money.

Laporte Engineering Consultants, based in Montreal, has locations around the world. Rochester is its newest location. Instead of leasing a commercial space or building a brick and mortar, it has just the space it needs at Serendipity Labs at Innovation Square in downtown Rochester.

Nearly every office has an awesome view. Co-working flex space company, Serendipity Labs is open at Innovation Square in Rochester and Seneca One in Buffalo. Day office use passes or monthly office memberships available. #coworking @SPECNews1ROC @SPECNews1BUF pic.twitter.com/LI1SHgKlsd — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) December 22, 2022

“I looked at a few different commercial leases as options, and not only was it the cost but it might have been too big for our needs right now or too small for future needs. This really allows us to grow together with very small cost implications,” said Daniel Eicholtz, chief engineer at Laporte.

Serendipity Labs is an upscale, shared workplace. From an office for one to larger team spaces, there are even private meeting rooms available. Nearly every one of its 40+ offices comes with quite a view.

“We have a couple of different city views. We have some members who prefer a river view and some who would rather see a view of MLK Park,” said Marla Evangelista from Serendipity Labs. “All of our offices do come with a desk and chair and you can bring in your own filing cabinets, printer and any items that you need at your desk. “We have two floors at Innovation Square. We have the 24th floor that we are on right now.”

Serendipity Labs is shared workplace for individuals and companies of all sizes. It has 30 locations across the world in the U.S. and U.K. Each Lab is available for after-hours business events, use of the Lab Café and meeting rooms. @SPECNews1ROC @SPECNews1BUF pic.twitter.com/QJrg8FXGCK — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) December 22, 2022

It has all the comforts of home. There are plenty of open spaces to work and also a chance to network with other businesses.

CPS Recruitment, a staffing agency headquartered in Syracuse, has recently expanded into the Rochester and Buffalo markets. It also landed at Serendipity Labs.

“It gives us a nice opportunity to come to an office space,” said Liam Faudree from CPS Recruitment. “We come in two days a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays and work from the office here and can be able to network and connect with people which makes it really great. I also have my coworker at the Serendipity Lab in Buffalo so we can work there or she can come here. We can have staff meetings where others employees from the company come out. We can rent one of the meeting spaces and we can all work together.”

CPS Recruitment in Syracuse has expanded to Rochester and Buffalo. Flex office space makes $ sense. Same for Laporte Engineering in Montreal that has a new location in ROC. Both companies have membership offices at Serendipity Labs. #coworking @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/wMOr9XqBiv — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) December 22, 2022

Memberships start at $29 for drop-in day passes. There are individual offices and team rooms. Serendipity Labs is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Serendipity Labs has 30 locations across the world with six locations in New York state. Serendipity Labs in Buffalo is 19,000 ft.² of workspace on the 30th floor of the Seneca One Tower in downtown Buffalo.