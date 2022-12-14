WEBSTER, N.Y. — There is a new place coming soon to Webster where dogs large and small can run around indoors. Woofs Canine Club on West Main Street is more than 5000 ft.² of indoor, enclosed and turf-covered fun.

"Rue," "Rosie" and "Keys" took advantage of a trial run and some playtime at the future Woofs Canine Club that’s getting ready to open in the village of Webster.

What You Need To Know Woofs Canine Club's mission is to bring dog families together in a safe, fun and holistic way



Woofs will open in January and will be open seven days a week with late evening hours



Monthly memberships are available

"A tired puppy is a happy puppy," said Christine Gigante, owner of Woofs.

Inspired by all the dog-friendly places she saw on a family trip to Nashville, Christine Gigante knew that Rochester dog owners and their best friends would appreciate more pet-friendly spaces too. When World’s Gym closed in Webster, the food and beverage pro went for it.

"This is about perseverance and determination,” Gigante said. “The community has been so welcoming and they seem so excited that we are here. I think it is a great place to start.”

She has big plans for the space. There is plenty of room to run, a cafe, some retail space, a small workout area, a downstairs VIP dog room, dog groomer and dog trainer.

"We are trying to build community,” she said. “What has happened is that not only do I want to bring dog families together and create community in a holistic way. We want to create a dog family and dog business co-op that has always been part of my vision."

It’s community, a place to play and a place to connect with plenty of tail wagging and satisfied doggies. Woofs Canine Club is expected to open in January and will be open seven days a week. There are day rates and monthly memberships available.