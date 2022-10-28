As spiritualism’s popularity grows in times of crisis, so too is Rochester’s “The Purple Door,” a business of psychic mediums and energy healers. We got a tour of the newly expanded space in Brighton’s Winton Place.

“Basically what is inspiration is what makes you feel good,” said Susan Fiandach from The Purple Door.

Fiandach is all about helping people find comfort and just feel better. She is one of 12 energy wellness readers and psychic mediums at The Purple Door that just relocated to Winton Place. It’s a larger space. She says more people are looking for some good energy and might just find it here.

“Psychic information regards your life, your past, your present and your opportunities potential that aid you in shaping your future,” said Fiandach. We do not look for things to scare people or provide creepy warnings of death and doom. People fear that and it’s not gonna happen here. We will guide and aid.”

You can explore your intuitive senses and discover energy wellness. It really can take relaxation to the next level. There’s also sound bath meditation. Psychic mediums may not be for everyone, but for The Purple Door founder Connie Wake and her 15 years in spirituality expression business, it’s the right fit for her.

“We’re very proud of how the store has morphed into a really grandest version of its biggest vision and really helping people to see themselves in their own guidance, healing and expression,” said Wake. “We have picked up people along the way.”

The Purple Door will celebrate its relocation grand opening this weekend. There is a Psychic Fair planned Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. It’s located at 3450 Winton Place in Brighton.