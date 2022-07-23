ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The epidemic of gun violence is impacting life all over Rochester.

Some say it’s even making people think twice before visiting one of their favorite gathering places -- the local barbershop.

Felix Barber Shop looks exactly like you’d expect on a weekend, with people getting a fresh cut, busting chops and just enjoying the day.

But for owner Felix Santiago, his customers and employees, it is hard to ignore what’s happening just outside.

“In the beginning it was great,” Santiago said. “We had lines out the door. I mean, we still do, but it was worse. People are scared they don’t want to come here anymore and I don’t blame them. I’m in a bad spot."

That spot is about a half mile from where the city’s 43rd homicide happened half a mile away.

“There’s too many that’s happening out here,” said Joy Juskiewicz of Rochester. “It’s bad out here. I’ve lived here my whole life and this is the worse it’s ever been."

Juskiewicz says she knew the latest homicide victim, but despite not feeling as safe in the area, she says its more important to keep supporting the community.

Santiago appreciates the customers who are still coming like Juskiewicz, and says he gets their fears and frustrations.

“I open the barbershop at 8 in the morning and I have to look side-to-side just to make sure I’m safe to open the barbershop,” Santiago said. “Even to close, we walk out together to make sure we have each other’s backs.

“It’s tough out here in the streets, but we got to not think about it and keep pushing forward,” barber Jose Sterling said. “There’s violence everywhere.”

Santiago says he knows it can get better and he’s not going anywhere.

“I love what I do, don’t get me wrong,” he said. “I love what I do and I support my city, Rochester and I’m going to do it until I can’t no more."