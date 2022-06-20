New summer promotions offered by Maui County businesses will be promoted on the Maui Nui First website and on social media, announced the County of Maui Office of Economic Development.

Businesses do not need to offer kamaaina discounts to participate.

Businesses and nonprofits can also request a free event listing by visiting the website

“The goal of the Maui Nui First program is to strengthen our local economy by encouraging everyone to buy Maui County goods and services first,” said Mayor Michael Victorino in a news release. “The global economy is in flux, so we deeply appreciate everyone who shops, eats, stays, plays and supports our Maui County businesses and nonprofits. I’m a believer that success starts at home.”

Maui County OED directs business managers interested in the free promotional program to complete the online Maui Nui First Summer Promotions form. Visit the website and click on “promote” in the top directory. One listing per business.

Businesses without an existing free listing can go to the website, click on the top right button labeled “register biz,” then complete the Summer Promotions online form.

A small business directory of shops, restaurants, accommodations, rental cars, entertainment, activities, services, kamaaina deals and nonprofits, as well as an events listing, stories on local entrepreneurs, volunteer opportunities and a variety of online resources for residents and visitors are all available on the Maui Nui First website.

Maui County businesses and nonprofits that want to publicize special events can request a free event listing by going to the website, scrolling to the bottom of the page and clicking on “submit event” in the footer.

